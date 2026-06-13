/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 live streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

The first two days of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have already produced excitement, memorable moments and plenty of talking points. Tournament co-host Mexico got off to a winning start against South Africa, while fellow hosts the United States delivered a commanding performance on Friday, defeating Paraguay 4-1 in Los Angeles. Folarin Balogun starred for the Americans, scoring twice in the opening half.

With group-stage action now underway across the United States, Canada and Mexico, attention turns to an action-packed Day 3 on Saturday (June 13, 2026), (Sunday (Jun 14) in India), featuring matches from Groups B, C and E.

The day’s fixtures begin with a Group B encounter between Qatar and Switzerland, scheduled for 12:30 AM IST. In Group C, Haiti will face Scotland at Boston Stadium at 6:30 AM IST. Australia will then take on Turkiye at 9:30 AM IST, while the day’s final match sees Germany meet Curacao in a Group E clash at 10:30 PM IST.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3: Live streaming details

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 matches take place?

The Qatar vs Switzerland, Haiti vs Scotland, Australia vs Turkiye and Germany vs Curacao matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Saturday (Jun 13) (Sunday (Jun 14) in India).

Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 matches between Qatar vs Switzerland, Haiti vs Scotland, Australia vs Turkiye and Germany vs Curacao, will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 matches live streaming in India?