/FIFA 2026 | Everyone remembers Maradona's goal in 1986 World Cup but did you know Jose Brown played with dislocated shoulder in final

Argentina's FIFA World Cup victory in 1986 is remembered for Diego Maradona's Hand of God goal in the quarterfinal against England but there's a little known story of defiance and sheer grit which happened in the final. Argentina won the final 3-2 against Germany at Azteca Stadium in Mexico and lift their second title, but it wouldn't have been possible without one man - Jose Luis Brown. The defender scored the first goal of the final but tragedy struck and he dislocated his shoulder. Brown, however, refused to be substituted and played the remaining match with made-up sling from his jersey - proving his mettle and eventually lifted the most prestigious trophy in football.

How is Argentina's Brown played through dislocated shoulder in FIFA 1986 final?

It was just after the first half with Argentina one goal up but Jose Luis Brown dislocated his shoulder. Any person with such injury would have left the pitch after putting his team head but Brown refused to do so.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The pain was unbearable," Brown said as reported by FIFA's official website. "But I told the doctor in no uncertain terms, 'Don’t even think about taking me off.' I bit a hole in my jersey, put my finger through it, and used it as a sling," he added.

He was off the pitch for only 28 seconds, came back and played throughout the game.

Apart from him, Jorge Valdano in 56th minute scored the goal for Argentina before Germany scored two goals in six minutes and bring the match to a level. For Germany Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Rudi Völler scored in 75th and 81st minute, respectively. The final goal of the match was scored by Argentina's Jorge Burruchaga in the 84th minute to take his team to glory.

Argentina's schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026

Argentina are featuring in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 as defending champions. They start their defence against Algeria in Group J match on June 16 at Kanas City stadium. They next play Austria on Jun 21 at Dallas Stadium before finishing their group stage fixtures against Jordon on June 27, also at Dallas Stadium.

How to watch Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live in India?