/FIFA World Cup 2026 | Curacao coach Fred Rutten resigns a month before tournament kickoff

World Cup debutants Curacao have parted company with head coach Fred Rutten just one month before the tournament kicks off, the federation confirmed on Monday. Curacao, who are the smallest nation by population ever to compete at the World Cup, appointed Rutten in February after predecessor Dick Advocaat stepped down for personal reasons. However a statement from Curacao Football Federation (FFK) posted on Instagram said Dutchmen Rutten, 63, had resigned following "contstructive discussions" amongst federation leaders.

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The statement did not give specific reasons for Rutten's departure, with the coach quoted as saying he had resigned to protect stability in the national team set-up.

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"There must not be a climate that harms healthy professional relationships within the team or staff," Rutten said.

"That is why stepping down is the right decision. Time is pressing and Curacao must move forward. I regret how things unfolded, but I wish everyone the best."

Under Rutten, Curacao suffered two comprehensive friendly defeats in March, losing 5-1 to fellow World Cup qualifiers Australia and 2-0 to China.

There was no immediate word on who would now replace Rutten as coach for the World Cup, where the tiny former Dutch colony has been drawn in a daunting Group E against Germany, Ecuador and Ivory Coast.

The federation said it would "decide on next steps" later Monday.

"The federation's focus is now on maintaining calm around the national team and continuing to build toward Curacao's sporting ambitions," the statement said.