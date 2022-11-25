FIFA World Cup 2022, Day 6 Schedule – Matches, venues and live streaming-OTT, channel broadcast details!

The first five days of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar have produced enough action and drama to make this the most-talked-about event in the world right now. With a few big teams going down surprisingly including Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia and Germany getting beaten by Japan, the fans are getting the taste of this football carnival in some way.

As all the teams from eight groups have played at least one match, the picture seems to get clearer on who is getting closer to the knockouts and who’s not. So now with day 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 approaching, let’s have a brief look at what is in store for us.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 6 Matches, timings, and venues:

The action begins in group D when Tunisia will take on Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium. While Tunisia held Denmark to a 0-0 draw in their first match, Australia suffered a heavy defeat (1-4) at the hands of defending champions France in their group opener. The first match of the day will begin at 15:30 PM IST.

Poland and Saudi Arabia will face off in the day’s second encounter at Education City Stadium. Poland played a 0-0 stalemate against Mexico in their first game, whereas, Saudi Arabia produced the biggest upset in World Cup history, beating tournament favourites Argentina 2-1 in a stunning fashion. This high-octane clash will begin at 18:30 PM IST.

Moving to the third match of the day, we will see France locking horns against Denmark at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud. Both European countries will be meeting for the fourth time on a World Cup stage. While Denmark, in their last two outings against the world champions in the UEFA Nations League, have been victorious over them, France pulling off a stunning performance and winning on the big day cannot be ruled out. This match will go live at 21:30 PM IST.