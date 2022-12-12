FIFA World Cup 2022: Dave, the stray cat that interrupted Brazil’s presser, finds a new home in England

Remember the stray cat that interrupted Brazil’s presser ahead of their quarterfinal clash against Croatia? Yes, that one; well he has finally found a new home, far from Qatar, in England. After England’s heartbreaking loss at the hands of France, two of their players – Kyle Walker and John Stones decided to take something with them. Though they would have loved the coveted trophy, both instead adopted ‘that’ cat, whom they have now named Dave.

Just before their departure from Qatar to their home country, England where both will be seen playing for Manchester City, Walker and Stones decided to adopt the big-eyed cat that made headlines a couple of days back. Brazil winger Vinicius Jr and the team manager were in the middle of a presser ahead of Brazil’s quarterfinal clash against Croatia, when ‘this’ cat, now named Dave, jumped out of nowhere onto their table. Brazil’s manager in no time picked up the cat and instead of politely putting it aside he threw it away rudely.

While both had spent a few evenings with Dave, they even vowed to carry her with them to England had they won the World Cup. But now with them going back without the trophy, both still agreed to help Dave a new home.

In the video given below, it is clearly visible that both looked happy around Dave, and that the cat will first be heading to a local veterinary clinic where he will get his blood test done and receive vaccinations. Upon reaching, Dave will remain in quarantine for four months.

“He was just there one day, so we’ve just adopted him, me and Stonesy,” Walker told the Football Association’s official media channel. “Dave is welcome to the table … Some people really don’t like the cat, but I love him.”

“First day we got there … Dave pops out,” Stones added.

Stray cat is nicknamed Dave and adopted by footballing legends @kylewalker2 and John Stones. pic.twitter.com/016Z1orEZj — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 11, 2022 ×