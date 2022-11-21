FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch England vs Iran?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 edition got going on Sunday evening (November 20) in Qatar. After a blazing opening ceremony, the proceedings got underway with hosts Qatar squaring off with Ecuador. After Ecuador's 2-0 win over Qatar, the second game of the showpiece event will see England take on Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium. Harry Kane-led England will start as favourites but they will not like to take their opposition lightly and aim to start with a bang in their tournament opener.

Gareth Southgate-led England have made giant strides since the last edition of the World Cup, in Russia. During the 2018 edition, England ended as the semi-finalists and followed it up with a second-spot finish at the Euro 2020. Hence, they will like to build on it and go the distance this time around in the ongoing mega event. For that, they will aim to start well in Group B, also comprising the USA, Wales and Iran.

Ahead of the match, Southgate told reporters that England will be taking a knee ahead of their face-off versus Iran. "We have discussed taking the knee. We feel we should. It's what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time. Of course, we understand in the Premier League that clubs have decided to only do that for certain games, big occasions, we feel this is the biggest. "We think it is a strong statement to go around the world for young people in particular to see that inclusivity is very important," the coach added.

When is the England vs Iran match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The second match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played between heavyweights England and Iran from Group B at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will kick off at 18:30 PM IST on Monday evening (November 21).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?