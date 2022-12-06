FIFA WC, R16 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch Portugal vs Switzerland?

The action continues in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition with Portugal taking on Switzerland in the Round of 16 clash on Wednesday. After the likes of Argentina, France, England, Croatia, Netherlands have booked a spot in the quarter-finals, the onus will now be on Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Portugal line-up to get the better of the Swiss team.

Talking about Portugal, they reached the Round of 16 with wins over Uruguay and Ghana before going down to South Korea, who have bowed out of the competition with 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brazil in their R-16 clash. Meanwhile, Switzerland defeated Cameroon and Serbia and lost to Brazil, by 1-0 deficit, to reach this far. They can certainly challenge the Portuguese line-up and rely on Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler to play the anchors, from the midfield with Vargas and Shaqiri opearing from the flanks. Breel Embolo has been their in-form player and will like to come good once again.

From Portugal, the onus will definitely be on Ronaldo, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix. Overall, an exciting battle is surely on the cards.

When is the Portugal vs Switzerland R16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played between Portugal vs Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will commence at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (December 07).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?