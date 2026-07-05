/FIFA WC 2026, Mexico vs England R16: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

For four decades, Mexico have been trying to reach the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals and on Monday (IST), they will have a great chance to end that wait. The tournament co-hosts will face England in the Round of 16 at home, where they have been very difficult to beat. Many believe this could be the biggest match in the history of Mexican football.

England enter the knockout stage after beating Congo 2-1 in their final group match. Harry Kane scored both goals and continued his excellent form. England have a strong squad and reached the quarterfinals at the last World Cup before losing to France, who went on to reach the final.

If England win on Sunday, they will qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals for the sixth time and for the third consecutive tournament. They will also keep alive their dream of winning their first World Cup title since 1966.

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As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Mexico and England approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Mexico vs England, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Monday (Jul 6), 5:30 AM (IST)

Monday (Jul 6), 5:30 AM (IST) Venue: Mexico City Stadium

Mexico City Stadium Referee: TBC

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Mexico vs England Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast Mexico vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 R16 match between Mexico and England will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Mexico vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?