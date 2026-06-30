/FIFA WC 2026, England vs DR Congo R32: When and where to watch, live streaming in India?

The fourth day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts begins with the former world champions, England, facing DR Congo in their Round of 32 match at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday (Jul 1). Finishing third in Group K behind table-toppers, Colombia (7 points) and Portugal (5 points), DR Congo is pitted against the European giants in their first-ever World Cup knockout appearance. England, on the other hand, topped Group L, with seven points from three games.

England will start as strong contenders in the race to punch their ticket to the Round of 16; however, considering two upsets so far in four R32 matches, including Germany and the Netherlands exiting the tournament, the Three Lions will not take their opponents lightly.

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In Group L, England began their quest for a second World Cup crown with a thumping 4-2 win over the 2018 runners-up, Croatia, before playing a scoreless draw against Ghana. They beat Panama 2-0 in their last group-stage match to finish in first place.



The African nation, however, started with a 1-1 draw against Portugal, before suffering a 0-1 loss to Colombia in Group K. A convincing 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in their last match helped them attain a spot in the World Cup knockouts.



As this mouth-watering clash between England and DR Congo approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

England vs DR Congo, FIFA 2026: Key Details

Date and kick-off time: Wednesday (Jul 1), 09:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs DR Congo R32 FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?



The FIFA World Cup 2026 R32 match between England and DR Congo will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.



How to live stream the England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?



The FIFA World Cup 2026 R32 match between England and DR Congo will be streamed live on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/).

Predicted Playing XIs –

England - Jordan Pickford, Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane

