/FIFA WC 2026, France vs Sweden R32: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

France begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout journey on Wednesday (IST) when Didier Deschamps’ team faces Sweden in the Round of 32 at the New York New Jersey Stadium. France have been one of the standout teams in the tournament so far and have won all three of their Group I matches and comfortably finished at the top of the table, showing why they are among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Sweden had a much more difficult path to the knockout stage. Graham Potter’s side earned four points in the group stage and advanced as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Deschamps has already announced that he will leave his role as France manager after the World Cup. That gives his players extra motivation to help him finish his successful spell in charge with another major trophy.

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Sweden have already gone beyond many expectations by reaching the Round of 32, however, their defence has struggled, conceding seven goals in three group matches, including a 5-1 loss to the Netherlands. They now face their biggest challenge of the tournament against one of the strongest teams in the competition.

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between France and Sweden approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

France vs Sweden, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Wednesday (Jul 1), 2:30 AM (IST)

Wednesday (Jul 1), 2:30 AM (IST) Venue: Monterrey Stadium

Monterrey Stadium Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)

Which TV channel will broadcast France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 R32 match between France and Sweden will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha shares emotional message before Round of 32 clash vs Argentina

How to watch France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 R32 match between France and Sweden will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/).

Predicted XI's

France Predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue and Mbappe