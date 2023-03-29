FIFA strips Indonesia as host of FIFA U-20 World Cup after row over Israel's participation

Indonesia has been stripped of the right to host the under-20 soccer World Cup, global governing body FIFA said on Wednesday. The decision to remove Indonesia as host of the May 20-June 11 tournament was taken after its football federation (PSSI) said it had cancelled the draw after the governor of the largely Hindu island of Bali refused to host Israel's team.

"FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023," a FIFA statement said.

Indonesia's president said on Tuesday that Israel's participation in the Under-20 World Cup to be hosted by his country meant no change to its foreign policy, stressing amid domestic protests that sport and politics should not be mixed.

Joko Widodo confirmed he had sent Erick Thohir, a cabinet minister and former Inter Milan chairman who heads the national football association (PSSI), to talk to soccer's world governing body FIFA after the draw for next month's tournament was cancelled over opposition to Israel taking part.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, underlined Indonesia's support for Palestine and a two-state solution and said Israel's qualification was secured long after his country won hosting rights.

"I hereby guarantee Israel's participation has nothing to do with the consistency of our foreign policy position toward Palestine, because our support for Palestine is always strong and sturdy," he said in a livestreamed address.

Meanwhile FIFA were determined not allow Indonesia to host the tournament and further highlighted their support to Israel.

"A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI may also be decided at a later stage.”

