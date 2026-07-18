/FIFA President Gianni Infantino thanks Zee Entertainment for boosting football's growth in India

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, FIFA President Gianni Infantino shared a special video message for Zee, praising the network’s efforts to grow football’s popularity in India. He said he was proud of FIFA’s partnership with Zee, under which 39 FIFA tournaments will be broadcast in the country. These include the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, FIFA Youth World Cups, Futsal competitions and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. According to Infantino, this collaboration will help ensure football remains in the spotlight throughout the year rather than only during the World Cup.

Speaking about the sport’s rise in India, Infantino said the country has a deep love for football and enormous potential for future growth. He recalled his visit during the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, when more than 1.3 million fans attended matches, setting a tournament attendance record.

He also mentioned returning for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2022 and visiting India for the IOC session. Infantino added that meeting Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri was a memorable and special experience.

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The FIFA President also highlighted India’s connection with the 2026 World Cup despite the national team not qualifying for the tournament. He pointed out that several players of Indian origin represented countries such as New Zealand, Australia, Qatar and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He also noted that thousands of Indian supporters were among the more than 6.5 million fans who attended matches across the 16 host cities, with many passionately cheering for teams including Argentina, Brazil, Portugal and England.

In his message, Infantino also acknowledged Zee’s contribution to expanding football’s reach beyond television. He appreciated the broadcaster for organising official public screenings at cinemas, pubs, restaurants, airports and hotels, saying these initiatives have brought fans together and helped take the game to wider audiences across India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Concluding his message, Infantino thanked Zee once again for its commitment to promoting football in India.