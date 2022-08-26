FIFA lifts ban on AIFF, opens the door for U-17 Women's World Cup to be held in the country as planned

FIFA has seemingly lifted the ban that it had imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The ban was levelled on AIFF, citing undue third-party influence after the Supreme Court of the country moved to introduce a committee to oversee the functioning of the AIFF.

The ban forced Indian-origin clubs to pull out of continental tournaments that fall under the umbrella of FIFA. This exacted a heavy toll on clubs like Sree Gokulam Kerala FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, who were slated to compete in the AFC Women's Club Championship and AFC Cup 2022 (Inter-Zone semifinals), respectively.

Most notably, however, the ban placed on the AIFF made it impossible for the country to host the upcoming Under-17 Women's World Cup. However, all these embargoes have since been repealed as FIFA moved to lift the ban, they conveyed the same to AIFF in a letter, which was subsequently shared by AIFF on social media shortly thereafter.

"The Bureau of the Council decided on 25 August 2022 to lift the suspension of the AIFF with immediate effect. As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 can be held in India as planned.

"Finally, as foreseen in the decision of the Bureau of 14 August 2022, a further communication to the AIFF will follow shortly with respect to the next steps to be taken towards holding elections. Kindly take note that FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising the elections in a timely manner," read the letter that FIFA sent to AIFF.

This comes shortly after AIFF issued a plea to FIFA to repeal the ban, informing them of the Supreme Court's decision to do away with the committee, the inception of which had prompted the ban from the international federation in the first place.