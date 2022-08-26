Bhaichung Bhutia draws parallels with Sourav Ganguly to explain why he deserves AIFF presidential post

Former Indian footballing icon Bhaichung Bhutia is one of the frontrunners for the role of AIFF president. He recently likened himself to Sourav Ganguly who is currently functioning in the capacity of BCCI president. He admitted that he had the credibility and experience to effectively perform the duties that come with the coveted post.

"Today what I've become is only because of football. I'm a Padma Shri because of it. I played for India for 16 years -- this is my moment to give back to my sport. It needs reforms with the ban happening. I'm not new to AIFF. I'm working with the government and the sports ministry. The government is supporting all sportspersons. Our PM is helping sports grow in India."

Bhutia, who has been campaigning for the position rather vigorously, admitted that Ganguly managed to do wonders for the Indian cricketing community by occupying a position of power in the administrative wing of the sport.

Arguing his case for the position of AIFF president, Bhutia noted that he shared a feature with Ganguly as both are former captains of their respective national teams, asserting that he could replicate Dada's success in the realm of Indian football.

"I have the experience, the knowledge, and plans for Indian football. I can do it. With so much negativity around, we need reforms. Sportspersons are now motivated to enter administration. Look at Sourav Ganguly, he is an iconic cricketer and doing so well in cricket administration."

The contest to become the AIFF president is effectively a two-horse race. Bhutia's biggest competitor for the position is a former Indian goalkeeper, Kalyan Chaubey, who has enjoyed a tremendous amount of support from football associations from all over the country.