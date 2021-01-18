FIFA dismisses Atletico Madrid's appeal against Kieran Trippier's gambling ban

FIFA has officially rejected Atletico Madrid's appeal against Kieran Trippier's gambling ban.

On December 20, 2020, English Football Association (FA) suspended Atletico Madrid and England's defender Kieran Trippier for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 following a breach of betting rules.

The 30-year-old denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2019, and requested a personal hearing.

An FA statement read: "An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing.

"The independent regulatory commission's written reasons for its decisions and the associated sanction will be published in due course."

However, FIFA dismissed the appeal. They said: "The FIFA Appeal Committee has dismissed the appeal lodged by the club Atletico Madrid in a case concerning the player Kieran Trippier.

"As a consequence, the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee passed on 23 December 2020 is confirmed, extending sanctions imposed on the player by the English FA to have worldwide effect."