FIFA chief condemns violence during Brazil vs Argentina WC qualifier after Messi slams police for brutality

The Brazil versus Argentina 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match made heads turn for all the wrong reasons. The match saw an interrupted start after the crowd got violent and the situation soon became out of control. As a result, the Brazilian cops charged Argentinian fans for fighting in the stands during the national anthems and severely hit them.

It turned from bad to worse as a bloodied fan was stretched off. Seats were being ripped off the stands and thrown at the police officials whereas some of the Argentina supporters ran onto the ground for safety. Later, Rio police arrested eight people following the crowd trouble.

After the game, which Argentina won 1-0, skipper Lionel Messi reacted to the unfortunate incident and wrote on Instagram, "Great victory in the Maracaná although it will be marked by the repression of the Argentinians once again in Brazil. This can't be tolerated it's insane and it needs to end now!!"

Now, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has also condemned the violence which broke out at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

"Without exception, all players, fans, staff and managers need to be safe and protected to play and enjoy football and I urge the competent authorities to ensure this is respected at all levels," Infantino said in a statement.

Messi, in particular, severely criticised the act of the Brazilian police and accused them of brutality. "It was bad because we saw how they were beating people ... The police, as it already happened in the Libertadores final, were once again repressing the people with night sticks, there were players who had families over there," the Ballon d'Or 2023 winner stated during a pitch side television interview.