'Can't be tolerated': Messi comes in support of Argentina fans following crowd trouble in WC qualifier

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in the iconic Maracana Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, on Wednesday. Hosts Brazil succumbed to their third defeat in a row in the ongoing WC campaign, however, the match made heads turn for all the wrong reasons. Ahead of the match, crowd violence erupted and the situation became out of control. As a result, the Brazilian cops charged Argentinian fans for fighting in the stands during the national anthems.

The situation was so grim that a bloodied fan was taken off the field on a stretcher. Seats were being ripped off the stands and thrown at the police officials while a few fans ran onto the ground for safety. Later, Rio police claimed to have arrested eight people due to the brawl. It led to a considerable delay to the start of the match. After the final result, Argentina captain Lionel Messi reacted to the infamous episode and sympathised with his countrymen who were severely hit.

'It is insane and it needs to end now'

In addition, a heated argument broke out between Messi and Brazil's Rodyrgo before the game as tension was at its peak. After Argentina's 1-0 win, Messi and his teammates walked toward the stand where the crowd trouble took place to celebrate the win. The celebration and victory lap lasted for close to 10 minutes.

On being asked why Messi led Argentina players off the field during the crowd violence, he stated, "The truth is that this group continues to achieve historic things, once again. Obviously, at the beginning, it was bad because we saw how they were beating people. You think about the family, the people who are there, who don't know what's going on and we are more concerned about that than playing a match. At that point the match was secondary...After that, winning this game like this I think is one of the most important wins that this group has achieved.