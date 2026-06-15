/FIFA 2026 | Tunisia part ways with coach Sabri Lamouchi after poor World Cup start

Former French footballer Sabri Lamouchi has reportedly been relieved of his duties as Tunisia's head coach following the team’s crushing 5-1 defeat to Sweden at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday (Jun 14). According to several reports, including The Guardian and journalist Romain Molina, the Tunisian Football Federation decided to sack the coach after holding an emergency meeting following the defeat.

The defeat added to Tunisia's recent struggles, following a heavy 5-0 loss to Belgium in their final warm-up match before the tournament.

Lamouchi, 54, took charge of the national team after Sami Trabelsi was dismissed following Tunisia’s round of 16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations and his tenure lasted only five matches.

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After opening with a 1-0 win over Haiti, Tunisia struggled and managed just one strike across their next four games. A goalless draw against Canada was followed by defeats to Austria, Belgium and Sweden.

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Several names have emerged as possible replacements for Lamouchi, including former Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri and Mondher Kebaier, who guided the team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.