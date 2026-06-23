/FIFA 2026 | 'Role model for team': Portugal coach defends Ronaldo ahead of Uzbekistan fixture

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has praise veteran captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the pivotal Group clash against first-time World Cup participants Uzbekistan on Tuesday (Jun 23) in Houston. The Selecao, regarded as one of the outside favourites to lift the trophy on North American soil, endured a frustrating tournament opener last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Democratic Republic of Congo. The stalemate put Ronaldo under spotlight, leaving both the player and his coach open to a barrage of criticism from pundits and fans alike. Portugal now face a must-win situation or at the very least a must-perform one as they look to reassert themselves in what is shaping up to be a competitive group. Against debutants Uzbekistan, who will enter the contest as heavy underdogs, Martinez's side will be expected to deliver a convincing performance and the spotlight, almost inevitably, will again fall on their record-breaking 39-year-old forward.

Portugal coach defend Ronaldo

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on the eve of the Uzbekistan fixture, Martinez was effusive about Ronaldo's professionalism and dedication even as the questions over the iconic forward's form and fitness showed no signs of easing.

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"I think he's a player that he focuses so much, (he is) probably the biggest example of how to focus on the aspects that you can influence — the way he recovers, the way he prepares, the way he trains," said the Spaniard.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

"He's a good example for us, for all of us." Martinez went a step further in underlining just how much the six-time World Cup participant means to the camp, adding: "It is the sixth time he plays a World Cup, and he is a player who's been defending and playing for his country for a long time. So he really wants to keep on improving, to contribute to the team, and he's really a role model for our team."

However, when reporters pressed Martinez on whether Ronaldo would be in the starting line-up against Uzbekistan, the coach refused to give a straight answer, saying he had not yet informed his players of the team selection. Martinez also addressed the mood inside the camp following the DRC disappointment, framing it as a source of motivation rather than a burden.

"The feeling of frustration that we all had as a team, the feeling of disappointment after the game, probably that's the best starting point to prepare for the next game," he said.

Portugal schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026

After enduring a draw against DR Congo, Portugal play against Uzbekistan on June 23 at Houston Stadium before taking on Colombia on June 27 in their final Group K fixture at Miami Staidum.

Where to watch and stream Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches?