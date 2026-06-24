/FIFA 2026: President Infantino congratulates Ronaldo after historic six-World Cup scoring feat

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo after he became the first player in football history to score in six different FIFA World Cups. Ronaldo reached the milestone by scoring his first goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup during Portugal’s 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan in their Group K match at Houston Stadium on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, Infantino described the achievement as “incredible” and wished Ronaldo the best for the remainder of the tournament.

He said, "What an incredible achievement!! Congratulations to @cristiano on becoming the first player to score in six FIFA World Cups. My best wishes for the rest of the tournament. What an incredible feat!!"

Ronaldo starred in Portugal’s dominant victory by scoring twice, while Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also found the net to help Roberto Martinez's side secure their first win of the tournament.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Portugal took charge from the start, with Ronaldo scoring in the sixth minute. Mendes doubled the lead with an excellent free-kick and Ronaldo added his second goal before halftime to make it 3-0.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

After the break, Portugal continued to dominate possession. An own goal following a corner from Bruno Fernandes increased the lead to 4-0 and substitute Leao scored late to seal an impressive 5-0 win.

The victory earned Portugal three valuable points, improved their goal difference and strengthened their position in the group ahead of their final group-stage match.

Ronaldo’s two goals also helped him become Portugal’s highest-ever World Cup scorer with 10 goals, moving past legendary forward Eusebio.