/FIFA 2026 | Mbappe responds to Paraguay's 'depicable woman' senator for racist attack on him

France captain Kylian Mbappe has hit out at Paraguay senator Celeste Amarilla for the racist attack on him. This happened after France beat Paraguay in Round of 16 match to advance to the quarter-final on Saturday (Jul 4) in Philadelphia. Only one goal happened in the match when Mbappe converted a penatly in the 70th minute to give France the lead whic proved to be decisive. The two-time finalist's (2018 and 2022) win, however, didn't go well with the Paraguay senator who targeted Mbappe for his roots and ethinicity.

What did Paraguay senator say about Mbappe?

Taking to X, Amarill wrote a long letter, parts of which called Mbappe a "colonised Cameroonian who has really pretended to be French, embittered, nouveau riche, arrogant and ugly" and called him a "brute who had not learned to ​write."

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

French president Emmanuel Macron called out the attack and said: "The President of the Republic stands with Kylian Mbappe and the French team in the face of the racist attacks directed at the Bleus' captain."

What did Mbappe say about about the senator?

"Mrs Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and not worthy of your position," Mbappe wrote on X. "You do not represent Paraguay, the country that has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition. Through your lack of awareness and your uninhibited racism, the entire world has already forgotten your team's run and historic effort at this World Cup," he added.

Paraguay goverment calls out senator as well

Paraguay government also condemned its own lawmaker's comments and issued a statement about the same which read: "The remarks made by Senator Celeste Amarilla, directed at the captain of the French national team, Kylian Mbappe, are contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity, which our country promotes," Paraguay's foreign ministry said in a statement.