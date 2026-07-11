/FIFA 2026 | London faces heat of France's quarter-final win over Morocco in Boston

France's 2-0 win over Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal in Boston triggered chaos thousands of miles away, with riot police dispatched to Edgware Road in London after violent clashes broke out among fans on Thursday (Jul 9) night. Footage circulating on social media showed flares being set off and missiles hurled at officers in the middle of the street, as celebrations spiralled into disorder. A police officer was left injured in the melee, taken to hospital after being struck on the head by a glass bottle, while several others were caught up in the chaos before order was eventually restored.

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How the chaos ensued in London after France's win in Boston?

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The Metropolitan Police confirmed four people were arrested for violent disorder as the situation escalated on the street. In an official statement, the force explained how it all began: "Officers were initially called after a group of people congregated in the road and blocked traffic."

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Things quickly went downhill from there, with the statement adding, "The incident then escalated with the group throwing bottles and setting off fireworks," which prompted reinforcements to be sent in. On the injured officer, police said, "One officer was taken to hospital for head injuries; it is believed he had been hit by a glass bottle," while clarifying no other injuries were reported.

The road was eventually reopened around 1 am local time once the crowd dispersed. The force didn't mince words on the incident, warning, "We will not tolerate such disorder on our streets, or attacks on our officers," and confirmed CCTV footage was being reviewed to track down those responsible.

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