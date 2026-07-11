/FIFA 2026 | Cape Verde goalie Vozinha now has a sea species named after him

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has picked up an unusual honour after his heroics at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a newly discovered species of sea slug has been named after him. Biologist Jesus Ortea stumbled upon the small red mollusc in the Caribbean and decided to dedicate it to the 40-year-old, whose performances helped the tiny African nation become only the second-smallest country ever to reach the World Cup finals. Cape Verde made it out of the group stage and even pushed holders Argentina all the way, before bowing out 3-2 in extra time in the last 32.

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What is the new species and why it was named after Vozinha?

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The newly discovered species now goes by the name Aldisa vozinha. In a report detailing the find, Ortea, professor emeritus at the University of Oviedo, explained that he wanted to honour the goalkeeper's "prominent role" for Cape Verde at the tournament. He also pointed out the timing was fitting, since Vozinha's standout display came against Spain, a side nicknamed La Roja - The Red One.

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"The red colour of the dedicated species is a reminder of his feat," Ortea wrote in the report. The 75-year-old is no stranger to blending his two passions of marine biology and football having previously named a Costa Rican discovery after former goalkeeper Keylor Navas, and dedicated another find to ex-Sporting Gijon striker Quini.

Ortea was also honoured with a Medal of Merit by Cape Verde in 2023 for his research work in the country's waters.

How did Vozinha and Cape Verde do in FIFA World Cup 2026?