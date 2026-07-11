/Super sub Mikel Merino fires Spain into World Cup semifinals with dramatic win over Belgium, set up blockbuster clash with France in semis

Mikel Merino emerged as Spain's hero once again, scoring a dramatic late winner to seal a thrilling 2-1 victory over Belgium and send La Roja into the FIFA World Cup semifinals on Friday. The Arsenal midfielder struck in the 88th minute at SoFi Stadium, setting up a blockbuster last-four clash against tournament favourites France and Kylian Mbappe in Dallas on Tuesday. Belgium's hopes were crushed after substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens, making his World Cup debut, failed to hold a long-range effort, allowing Merino to pounce on the rebound and score the decisive goal.

Spain had dominated much of the contest and took the lead in the 30th minute through Fabian Ruiz. The move began with Pedro Porro combining brilliantly with Lamine Yamal before cutting the ball back to Dani Olmo. Although Thibaut Courtois saved Olmo's initial effort, Ruiz reacted quickest to fire Spain ahead. Belgium entered the match with a major setback after captain Youri Tielemans suffered a hamstring injury during the warm-up, adding to the absence of Amadou Onana, who is sidelined with a ruptured ACL.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Norway vs England Photograph: (WION)

Spain controlled possession through Rodri and Ruiz, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal constantly threatened the Belgian defence. Despite Spain's dominance, Belgium found an equalizer against the run of play in the 41st minute. Kevin De Bruyne released Timothy Castagne down the right, and his cross was perfectly met by Charles De Ketelaere, who powered a header past Spain's defence after outmuscling Pau Cubarsi.

It was the first goal Spain had conceded during the tournament. Belgium nearly stunned Spain with another goal before halftime, but Dani Olmo tracked back to intercept a dangerous pass intended for Jeremy Doku. After the restart, Spain continued to push forward, with Yamal creating several opportunities and Mikel Oyarzabal forcing Courtois into another important save. Belgium manager Rudi Garcia introduced Romelu Lukaku from the bench, hoping the experienced striker could continue his impressive scoring run as a substitute.

The match became increasingly open, with both sides creating chances. A Belgian appeal for handball against Rodri was dismissed, while Spain came close through Oyarzabal. Belgium suffered another major blow in the 70th minute when goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was forced off with an injury. His replacement, Senne Lammens, was immediately thrown into one of the biggest moments of the tournament.

The decisive moment arrived two minutes from time when Pau Cubarsi unleashed a low drive from outside the box. Lammens spilled the shot into the path of Merino, who calmly smashed home the rebound. It was Merino's second consecutive match-winning goal as a substitute after also scoring the decisive late winner against Portugal in the Round of 16.