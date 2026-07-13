/FIFA 2026 | England captain Harry Kane sides with coach Tuchel on criticism after win vs Norway

England captain Harry Kane has sided with coach Thomas Tuchel over his side's criticism after the 2-1 quarter-final win in FIFA World Cup 2026 against Norway on Sunday (Jul 12). Tuchel had said that England were 'lucky' to win to which Jude Bellingham, who scored both the goals for England, replied with 'whatever.' Kane, however, sees the coach's criticism in positive light ahead of their all important semi-final against defending champions Argentina on Wednesday (Jul 15) at Atlanta Stadium.

What Kane said about Tuchel's criticism of England's QF win?

Kane, unlike Bellingham, decided to see things from Tuchel's prespective and said: "When he sees us train and sees the closeness and what we can do, especially with the ­players we have, the way we attack, our one‑on-ones and the skills … he just wants to see that version of us.

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"He knows as much as anyone that it’s not as simple as that, we’re playing against good opposition and good teams. He’s trying to drag it out of us and we know ourselves we have another level that we can reach."

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

What had Tuchel said after England's win?

Tuchel, in an interview after the match, had said that England made life 'very, very difficult' for themselves and were 'lucky' to win against Norway. "We found the way to get through to the last four, which is of course the most important thing. The analysing head of me still thinks we have to play better. It’s not a problem, but no disconnect for me and my team," he added later in a separate interview.

How did Bellingham react to Tuchel's comments?

Bellinghma, the reason England are in the semis, was not very happy about the comments and said: "Maybe he doesn’t know what it’s like to play in those kind of conditions against Erling Haaland, [Martin] Odegaard, [Antonio] Nusa, [Alexander] Sorloth. That’s not an easy team to play against."

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