The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has filed an official complaint with FIFA against French referee Francois Letexier and other match officials. This comes after Egypt's dramatic 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at Atlanta Stadium o Tuesday (Jul 7). EFA president Hany Abo Rida lodged the complaint after Egypt surrendered a 2-0 lead in the final 15 minutes, crashing out of the tournament. The federation has demanded a formal investigation, alleging serious refereeing errors and "double standards" that it claims directly cost Egypt the match and their World Cup dream.

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What decision went wrong against Egypt and what does complaint say?

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The EFA's complaint centres on several key incidents from the match. including Mostafa Ziko goal that was ruled out by VAR for an alleged foul in the build-up, which the association insists fell outside VAR's remit. It also flags a late penalty appeal involving Mohamed Salah that was never reviewed, and a foul it believes should have been checked before Argentina's decisive third goal. The filing of the complaint was confirmed by Diario AS, who cited a official sources behind the development.

Abo Rida further questioned the disciplinary record of the game, Egypt picked up five yellow cards, including one for head coach Hossam Hassan, while Argentina finished without a single booking. The EFA says it had objected to Letexier's appointment even before kick-off, and is now demanding he and his officiating crew be pulled from the rest of the tournament, alleging what it called a "crime of discrimination" against the Egyptian team. Hassan and forward Mostafa Ziko were similarly scathing after the game, branding the result "rigged" and accusing officials of favouring Argentina.

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