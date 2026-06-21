/FIFA 2026 Day 10 Recap: Japan cruise past Tunisia, Germany beat Ivory Coast to reach knockouts, Curacao get another draw

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10 on Sunday (Jun 21) saw Germany beat Ivory Coast 2-1 to secure a place in the knockout stage. Curacao earned their first point after holding Ecuador to a goalless draw, while Japan registered a dominant 4-0 win over Tunisia in their group match. The tenth day of the 48-team tournament, running until Jul 19, delivered several key moments, records and drama both on and off the pitch.

Here’s a look at all the major highlights from Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Deniz Undav stars as Germany beat Ivory Coast 2-1

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Deniz Undav scored two goals after coming on as a substitute as Germany made a strong comeback to beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match on Sunday (lST). With this win, Germany also confirmed their place in the knockout stage for the first time since winning the title in 2014.

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also made history by playing his 21st World Cup match, becoming the most-capped goalkeeper in the tournament’s history.

For Ivory Coast, Franck Kessie scored the opening goal in the 30th minute and at 29 years and 183 days, he also became the second-oldest Ivory Coast goalscorer in World Cup history, behind Didier Drogba, who scored in 2010 at 32 years and 101 days, according to Opta.

Curacao held Ecuador to a goalless draw

Ecuador’s chances of reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage took a hit after a 0-0 draw against Curacao in their Group E match in Kansas City.

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room played a key role in helping his team earn their first-ever World Cup point with an excellent performance.

Ecuador controlled most of the possession and created several chances, but they could not score as Room made a number of important saves and delivered one of the best goalkeeping displays of the tournament so far.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Japan secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Tunisia

Japan put on a strong performance to beat Tunisia 4-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match at Estadio Monterrey. It was the first time Japan have scored four goals in a World Cup match, while Tunisia moved closer to elimination.

The match also marked the 1000th game in FIFA World Cup history, with Japan in control from start to finish.