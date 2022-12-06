FIFA 2022: Japan's manager Hajime Moriyasu bows to fans in gratitude after his team's R16 loss vs Croatia

Japan and Croatia played a humdinger of a clash in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, on Monday (December 05). After the scoreline was 1-1 post the end of extra time, the game headed to the penalty shootout. In the shootout, the 2018 runners-up Luka Modrić-led Croatia held their nerves and emerged on top with a 3-1 difference to book a place in the last eight.

Japan, who impressed throughout the FIFA WC, bowed out with their heads held high. The Asian side beat two former champions in the form of Germany and Spain in the group stage, with a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica, to reach the Round of 16. While their R16 game didn't end in a desirable note, they made heads turn with their overall performances. After the clash, Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu displayed utmost grace and humility by bowing to the fans in gratitude.

The image of the same has gone viral in no time on social media platforms. Popular Indian businessman Anand Mahindra also lauded Moriyasu after taking note of his post-match antics. He shared a picture of the Japan manager and wrote on Twitter, "Just two words to describe this: Dignity. Grace. (Team Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu bowing to fans in gratitude)"

Just two words to describe this: Dignity. Grace.

(Team Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu bowing to fans in gratitude)

Moreover, Japanese fans also impressed one and all by cleaning stadiums after every game of their national side in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. After their team's exit, they did the same by cleaning the Al Janoub Stadium. Football fans, across the globe, will surely miss them in the remainder of the tournament.

Despite being knocked out of the World Cup, you know the Japanese fans stuck around to help clean the stadium.



We will miss them.



📸 @i3merz pic.twitter.com/90aC6YZcsN — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 5, 2022 ×