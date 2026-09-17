/FIDE Chess Olympiad: Pakistan forfeit opening round matches against Israel

Pakistan has handed Israel a 4-0 win by walkover after not playing against them in the opening round of the ongoing FIDE Chess Olympiad on Wednesday (Sep 16) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The move came in support of Palestine, as informed by Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) chief Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, according to the Times of Karachi. Naqvi also said that the decision was in accordance with the Pakistan government's official stance on Israel.

Why didn't Pakistan play Israel in the Chess Olympiad?

Pakistan Chess Federation chief Naqvi said to the Times of Karachi, as reported by The Hindu: "Pakistan has a clear and consistent policy regarding Israel and ... the federation could not participate in a match contrary to the government’s policy."

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"We have boycotted the match to express solidarity with the Palestinian people," he added. As a result, Israel got a 4-0 win without moving a single piece on the board.

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Pakistan next plays Seychelles in the second round of the 46th Chess Olympiad.

What about other matches?

Among other matches, most of the top nations won their first-round matches with a 4-0 scoreline. India, however, won 3-1 against Thailand as Arjun Erigaisi lost against Laohawirapap Prin.

"Erigaisi had enjoyed the better position for much of the game, but a tactical oversight towards the end allowed Laohawirapap to turn the tables and secure a memorable win," read a release by the Chess Olympiad.

Results of the five top matches in the opening round of the Open section:

United States of America 3.5-0.5 Iraq

India 3-1 Thailand

Jamaica 0-4 Uzbekistan

China 4-0 Uganda

Faroe Islands 0-4 Germany

Results of the five top matches in the Women’s section: