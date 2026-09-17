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'They can endlessly torture you:' England coach Tuchel stands by substitutions against Argentina in FIFA World Cup semis

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 12:20 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 12:20 IST
'They can endlessly torture you:' England coach Tuchel stands by substitutions against Argentina in FIFA World Cup semis

England coach Tuchel stands by substitutions against Argentina in FIFA WC semis Photograph: (AFP)

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England coach Thomas Tuchel defended his late defensive substitutions in their 2026 World Cup loss to Argentina, stating no one was more hurt by the result and he acted purely to help the team.

England coach Thomas Tuchel has spoken once again on his tactics in the loss against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026. England, hoping to make their first FIFA World Cup Final appearance since 1966, lost the match 2-1 despite being ahead until the 85th minute. Tuchel defended his substitutions, in which he brought in defenders in place of forward players, which was seen as defensive and could not help England save the match. England finished third in the tournament with Tuchel's contract extended until Euro 2028.

Tuchel speaks on tactics against Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026

“You can try to kill me here. But it’s my scar, it’s not your scar,” Tuchel said in a documentary on the England app. “No one is more hurt than me, no one wanted it more. They can endlessly torture you and think: ‘If I had done different substitutions, then we would have won the match.’ You just don’t know it.

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“Of course you could [have made attacking changes]. No one knows what would have happened. We could have done it and maybe lost 2‑1 and could have gone: ‘Is he crazy? He finished the game against Norway with a back five, why didn’t he finish the game with five?’ I think from what I saw and the experience, the information and the level of craziness Argentina put in – change after change after change, it was just one offensive change after the other. That was my solution to the problem.

“That’s what the intervention of a coach is. I try to help, you don’t implement anything for your ego or whatever. You just try to help.”

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What changes Tuchel had made in the Argentina game

After Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute, Tuchel replaced the winger with defender Ezri Konsa in the 72nd minute. Tuchel made two more changes after 10 minutes, replacing Reece James (defender) with Dan Burn (defender) and midfielder Declan Rice with defender Nico O'Reilly. The changes backfired as Enzo Fernandez scored the equalizer for Argentina two minutes later in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez scored the winner two minutes into injury time.

Tuchel then tried to wrestle back into the game, replacing defenders John Stones and Djed Spence with strikers Ivan Toney and Marcus Rashford in the sixth minute of injury time, but it was too late for England.

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 12 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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