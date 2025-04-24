Harkrishan Wadia and Kunal Kashyap are set to headline the latest edition of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), scheduled from April 25 to 27 at the Madras International Circuit. With 21 entries this is a record for India in the Asia Pacific Championship APRC Asia Cup, which will be held alongside the FMSCI Indu Chandhok Memorial Indian Rally Championship (INRC), which is organised by Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC).

Advertisment

Harkrishan Wadia, Kunal Kashyap to headline latest edition

Defending champions of the APRC India leg, Harkrishan Wadia and Kunal Kashyap of Arka Motorsports, and the reigning National champions Karna Kadur and Musa Sherif will spearhead the competition. They will be given a tough challenge by former INRC champion and ERC round winner Amittrajit Ghosh, 2019 INRC champion Chetan Shivram and co-driver E Shivaprakash and Hyderabad’s Naveen Puligilla, who has entered with co-driver Santhosh Thomas.

Naveen recently won the RC3 class of the Kenyan Rally Championship, part of the World Rally Championship circuit. Arnav Pratap Singh along with co-driver Rohit N and Janson Saldanha along with PVS Murthy, will be the other drivers to watch out for.

Advertisment

Anushriya Gulati of Shimla will be the only lady entry while Hyderabad’s Jeet Jhabhak will debut the Hyundai i20 in the INRC.

Vicky Chandhok, President of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship working group, said, “Continuing his unstinted support from two years ago, for the FIA APRC, VamcyMerla has been involved in backing the event in Indonesia, New Zealand and of course in India. He continues to back the event as the promoter of the Indian round. Further, he has spontaneously always agreed to support the event in the interest of the sport without expecting anything in return. This is the kind of spirit and support that the MMSC enjoys with VamcyMerla as the promoter of the FIA APRC event in India and the InduChandhok Memorial South India Rally 2025.”

ALSO READ | Pahalgam terror attack: BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla shuts door for India-Pakistan series, says 'we will not play...'

Advertisment

Speaking on his involvement in the APRC, promoter of the APRC India round and the title sponsor of the INRC VamcyMerla, who also backing the InduChandhok Memorial South India Rally and most of the drivers in the APRC segment said, “I am so glad to continue my relationship with the FIA APRC. I am absolutely thrilled to see a record number of entries in the FIA APRC segment. I am coming in as a contributor to support this round and I am also extending my support for a couple of other rounds.”

The first round was held in New Zealand early this month and after the second round in Chennai, three more rounds will take place, with the final and title-deciding round taking place alongside the World Rally Championship event from November 6 to 8 in Japan.