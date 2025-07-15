/Fauja Singh: Lost wife and son in mishaps, took up running at 89 — he dies in a road accident at 114

The world's oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh, passed away on Monday (July 14) afternoon after he was hit by an unknown vehicle at his village Beas Pind in Jalandhar. He was 114 years old. Born on April 1, 1911, Fauja became a global icon when he started running marathons at the age of 89, after having migrated to the UK in 1993 after death of his wife Gian Kaur. According to his autobiography, 'Turbaned Tornado', Fauja started running to cope with depression after the deaths of some of his family members including his wife.

Started running at age of 89

Fauja started with long walks in Ilford public parks before switching to running longer distances. Fauja's late-life passion for running was all the more exceptional because, as he would go on to tell, as a child, he had been very ill and had struggled to walk until he was five years old. Following a meeting with marathon trainer Harmandar Singh, Fauja was trained for the marathon distance with the aim of running for charity.

Awarded the British Empire Medal

He ran his first marathon at the age of 89 at the London Marathon in 2001 covering the 42.2km race in 6 hours and 54 minutes. His time shaved two minutes short of an hour off the existing record in the 85+ category. He continued to be the oldest person to run a complete marathon in 2011 when at the age of 100 years, he crossed the finish line in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon in 8 hours and 11 minutes. The next year he participated in his last marathon in London, taking 7 hours and 49 minutes.

Fauja Singh was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to charity and sport in 2015. He received the Ellis Island Medal of Honour from the National Ethnic Coalition in 2013 in the US alongside being one of the London Olympics' torchbearers. Singh became an overnight international sensation in 2003 when he was signed on by Adidas for their ‘Nothing Is Impossible’ campaign that included legends like Muhammad Ali.

How many marathons Fauja Singh ran?

Between 2001 and 2012, he would run a total of nine full marathons. He ran London Marathon six times, Toronto Marathon twice and New York Marathon once. “The first 20 miles are not difficult. As for last six miles, I run while talking to God,” he was quoted saying to The Indian Express.