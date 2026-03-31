/Fakhar Zaman handed two-match suspension in PSL over ball-tampering

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been suspended for two matches after being found guilty of ball-tampering during Pakistan Super League fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. The left-handed batter was ruled to have violated Article 2.14 of the Pakistan Cricket Board Code of Conduct, which addresses illegal alteration of the ball under Clause 41.3 of PSL playing conditions. The charge was brought forward by on-field umpires Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Sharfuddoula Saikat, along with TV umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Tariq Rasheed.

Fakhar rejected the accusation and opted for a full disciplinary hearing conducted in accordance with the Code of Conduct. The proceedings were overseen by match referee Roshan Mahanama, who delivered the decision after reviewing the evidence and hearing Fakhar’s defence.

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Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, team director Sameen Rana and team manager Farooq Anwar were also present during the hearings.

As a result of the ban, Fakhar Zaman will miss the upcoming matches against Multan Sultans on April 3 in Lahore and Islamabad United on April 9 in Karachi.

What led to the controversy?

The incident occurred in the final over of Karachi Kings’ tense four-wicket victory win over Lahore Qalandars, which concluded with three balls remaining. With 14 runs needed from six deliveries, Fakhar, Haris Rauf and Shaheen were seen handling the ball near the bowler’s mark and this raised suspicion, prompting umpire Faisal Afridi to call for an inspection.

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After consulting with his colleague, the officials concluded that the ball’s condition had been deliberately altered and as a penalty, Karachi Kings were awarded five extra runs and the ball was replaced, reducing the target to nine from six balls.

Although Khushdil Shah was dismissed on the first delivery of the over, Rauf followed with a wide, before Abbas Afridi struck a boundary and a six to secure a dramatic win.