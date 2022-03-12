Faf du Plessis replaces Virat Kohli as RCB captain ahead of IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday named Faf du Plessis as their new captain ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. RCB had roped in the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter for a sum of Rs 7 crore (INR 70 million) at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month. Du Plessis will replace Virat Kohli as the new skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli had stepped down as the captain of the side after the conclusion of IPL 2021 last year. However, there were speculations that RCB are yet to accept his resignation as captain of the side and might convince him to take the leadership role again for the franchise. However, Du Plessis' appointment has put to rest the speculations surrounding Kohli's return as captain.



Du Plessis pipped the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in the race to become the new captain of the franchise after Kohli's decision to leave the post. Du Plessis will be leading a side for the first time in the Indian Premier League despite having been part of the league for several years now.

The former South Africa skipper, however, has significant captaincy experience in international cricket. He led the country in 115 international matches bagging 81 wins. He had stepped down as South Africa's captain in February 2020 before retiring from international cricket.

Du Plessis has won the IPL thrice with CSK and his experience will come in handy for RCB, who are still hunting for their maiden IPL title. RCB will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 27. They are part of Group B along with CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

