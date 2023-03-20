FA Cup Semifinals 2023: Check schedule, date, time, venue, live streaming, fixture & all you need to know

FA Cup Semifinals: The FA Cup 2022-23 started on November 4, 2022, with Sheffield Wednesday and Morecambe facing each other in the first football match of the tournament. However, after many thrilling games, it has reached its semifinal rounds. The FA Cup semifinals will take place a month from now. On March 19, 2023, the four teams that booked their seats in the FA Cup 2023 semifinals were Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City and Sheffield United. The teams will lock horns on April 22 for a seat in the finals of the FA Cup. Manchester United will square off against Brighton & Hove Albion, and Manchester City will face Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium, England.

Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming FA Cup semifinals.

FA Cup Semifinals Schedule & Fixture

Manchester United defeated Fulham in the quarter-finals by 3-1 at Old Trafford and entered the semifinals. On the other hand, their next rival, Brighton, emerged victorious in their match against Grimsby Town. Furthermore, Man City defeated Burnley by 6-0, and Sheffield United secured a win over Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Here's the full upcoming schedule of the FA Cup semifinals, including the date, time, and venue.

Saturday, 22 April 2023 Kick Off No. Home Away Venue 07:30 PM IST 1 Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester United Date & KO TBC - at Wembley Stadium 07:30 PM IST 2 Manchester City Sheffield United Date & KO TBC - at Wembley Stadium

FA Cup Live Streaming