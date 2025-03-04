Nottingham Forest needed penalties to beat Ipswich and book a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Monday after a 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

Advertisment

Forest in QF

Jack Taylor was the only man who failed to score from the spot as Matz Sels' save edged the shootout 5-4 in Forest's favour to set up a last eight trip to Brighton.

The sides are separated by 15 places and 31 points in the Premier League, but with Forest's priority securing Champions League football next season, Nuno Espirito Santo rested a number of his key players.

Advertisment

Ipswich sensed their opportunity and took the lead early in the second half when George Hirst headed in a corner at the back post.

Ryan Yates took advantage of some woeful defending to nod in an equaliser 22 minutes from time.

An extra 30 minutes of extra-time came and went without a winner despite Nuno sending on top scorer Chris Wood and England international Morgan Gibbs-White.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS Live Streaming Free | When and where to watch Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal India vs Australia live online

But Sels, another of Forest's star performers this season, proved the hero after the first nine penalties of the shootout found the net.

"In penalties one of the goalkeepers is going to be the hero," said Sels.

"I'm happy I could help the team to the next round. It was the only penalty I was in the right corner!"

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.