Manchester City survived a huge scare to beat third-tier Leyton Orient 2-1 and progress to the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Advertisment

Pep Guardiola had to turn to his bench to prevent a monumental shock for the Premier League champions as substitute Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner 11 minutes from time.

Man City advance

Jamie Donley's audacious effort that came back off the bar and rebounded in off City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega had given the League One side an early lead.

Advertisment

They maintained that advantage until 56 minutes when Rico Lewis' shot deflected in off Abdukodir Khusanov for his first Manchester City goal.

Guardiola threw on Phil Foden and De Bruyne in desperate search of a winner and the veteran Belgian duly delivered.

De Bruyne prodded in Jack Grealish's forward pass to spare City's blushes from the latest embarrassment of a difficult season.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | 'I got caught in...', admits Konstas on form slump after Test debut

Guardiola's men sit fourth in the Premier League and narrowly avoided a shock early exit from the Champions League in the group stages.

But they will need to be much improved when the might of Real Madrid come calling to the Etihad in the Champions League play-off round on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.