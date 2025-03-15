2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix, Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: The 2025 Australian Grand Prix promises to deliver an electrifying start to the Formula 1 season as the world’s best drivers take on the iconic Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. With a mix of high-speed straights and technical corners, the track is set to challenge both seasoned champions and rising stars.

Advertisment

This year, new regulations, team rivalries, and fresh talent add extra intrigue to the race. Fans can expect thrilling battles, strategic gambles, and the roar of cutting-edge hybrid engines. As the lights go out, the fight for supremacy begins—who will conquer Melbourne and make an early championship statement?

Where to watch the 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix start on TV?

The F1 Australian Grand Prix start will not be telecast on TV while streaming is available on the Formula One app.

Advertisment

Where to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix Live Streaming online on OTT?

The F1 Australian Grand Prix start will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Which track will host the F1 Australian Grand Prix start?

Advertisment

The 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix will take place at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne.

What time will the F1 Australian Grand Prix start?

The 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix start will start at 3:00 PM local time (9:30 AM IST)

ALSO READ | All 50 Pakistan cricketers overlooked in The Hundred Draft – Here's why



Who have won last 5 Australian GPs?

2024 – Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2019 – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2018 – Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Who have taken pole position in last 5 Australian GPs?

2024 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2019 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)