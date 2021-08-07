'Extraordinary gestures': Mirabai Chanu felicitates truck drivers who helped her during training days - see pics

After winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had expressed her desire to meet the truck drivers who used to give her a lift during training days. Looks like, she got the opportunity to finally get in touch with them as she was recently spotted thanking and rewarding them for their help. The 26-year-old made the entire nation proud after she won a medal in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category at Tokyo Games.

It's been known that Chanu's home was more than 25kms away from the sports complex in Imphal where she used to train. There were limited means of transport. During those days, some truck drivers used to give a lift to the Manipuri weightlifter every day. Now, the Olympic medalist has rewarded those truck drivers.

"Extraordinary gestures by @mirabai_chanu #MirabaiChanu as she conveys her gratitude to these wonderful #TruckDrivers! In her difficult days, these sand carrying truck drivers used to give free transportation to Mira so that she could have training at 25 km away #spirts facility," Sonmoni Borah IAS, tweeted with a couple of photos, where Mirabai can be seen.

Thank you @sonmonib5 sir. I will continue to support our people who have contributed in my journey at any level. https://t.co/s3v2XmRdYI — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 7, 2021 ×

While replying to the tweet, Mirabai wrote, "Thank you @sonmonib5 sir. I will continue to support our people who have contributed in my journey at any level."

Previously, Mirabai opened up on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped her to reach the Tokyo Games 2020 and in recovering from an injury. Chanu revealed that PM Modi "helped" with a ticket for the US flight in one day to train there and undergo rehabilitation.

"It's true that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped me reach Tokyo 2020 Olympics after my injury. They booked the ticket for the flight in one day for the US to help me train there and undergo rehabilitation," Mirabai Chanu told ANI. "Sir has given me huge support for the training," added Chanu.

