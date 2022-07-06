Explained: How can Team India enter World Test Championship final after losing Edgbaston Test

Team India were favourites to win the fifth and final rescheduled Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham, before Ben Stokes-led England scripted a remarkable seven-wicket win by chasing a mammoth 378 on Day 5 on Tuesday (July 05). With this defeat, India lost a golden opportunity to win their first-ever Test series on English soil since 2007 as both sides settled for a 2-2 scoreline.

Jasprit Bumrah-led India were asked to bat first and posted 416, after being 98 for 5, riding on centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. In reply, England folded for 284, giving a sizeable 132-run lead to the visitors. India only managed 245 in their second essay to lose the plot and couldn't remove final innings' centurions Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root as the duo's unbroken 269-run fourth-wicket stand took England to a historic seven-wicket win in Edgbaston.

With this defeat, India have complicated their journey enroute to the ICC World Test Championship final. While India still have quite a few games left in the ongoing second cycle, they find themselves at the fourth spot -- with a percentage of points (PCT) of 52.08%. Thus, they have their task cut-out to enter the finale for the second time on the trot. Here's how India can still make it to the final two:

Can India still qualify?

Rohit Sharma & Co. have two series remaining, including a two-match Test series versus hosts Bangladesh and a four-match series versus Australia in own backyard. A victory in all six matches will see India's tally rise to 68.06% and they can enter the summit clash. However, anything but that or at least five wins from the remaining six Tests will make it next to impossible for India to advance ahead.

In the final of the inaugural WTC, held in Southampton, India had lost to Kane Williamson's New Zealand by eight wickets in 2021. Hence, they will be eager to go a step ahead and emerge victorious this time around. However, a drawn Test versus New Zealand, in Kanpur, last year, 2-1 series loss at the hands of hosts South Africa and a defeat against England in the just-concluded Edgbaston Test has made things tougher for India.