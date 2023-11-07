Exiled Jadon Sancho removed from Manchester United WhatsApp group: Reports

Exiled Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho has allegedly been removed from the WhatsApp group that manager Erik ten Hag uses to communicate with the players, according to multiple media reports.

Sancho is already banned from training with the first team or using any facilities, including the canteen at Carrington. Sancho being kicked out of the communication group suggests that the situation between him and Ten Hag had reached an impasse.

Sancho has barely kicked the ball this season and it looks highly unlikely that he will don the United jersey ever again if one goes by Ten Hag's comments and actions in recent times.

Last month, Sky Sports Germany claimed that Sancho was likely to leave the club in January during the winter transfer window. The report added that Sancho's most likely destination is expected to be his former club Borussia Dortmund whose head coach Edin Terzic has been in regular contact with the England international.

What happened with Sancho?

Sancho has been marginalised to the fringes and is currently training away from any competitive football after the former Borussia Dortmund player had a go at Ten Hag following the Dutch's comments on him.

Ten Hag had publically called out Sancho for his lack of intensity during the training. The statement came after the Dutch dropped Sancho from the game against Arsenal. Hours after Ten Hag's comments, Sancho released a social media post where he categorically denied the claims.

The youngster's statement, however, did not go down well with the former Ajax manager who made it clear that Sancho would only be integrated back with the squad, if he apologises.

Notably, United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a record fee of $100 million. At the time, Sancho was touted as one of the brightest stars on the horizon.

However, his failure to adjust to the pace of the league brought him excessive criticism from fans and critics alike. His fallout with Ten Hag might have been the final straw for his United career. experts argue.