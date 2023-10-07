EXCLUSIVE | Seeing India's flag hoist high was proudest moment of my life - Palak Gulia on Asian Games success

India’s shooting contingent scripted history on multiple fronts at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China as they continued their purple patch. With 22 medals, Indian shooters were at their fluent best to help India reach the 100-medal tally at the Asian Games, being a prime contributor to the nation’s overall success. Part of that contingent was Haryana’s Palak Gulia, who clinched gold and silver medals to wave the nation’s flag overseas in China.

Palak sat down with WION’s Aditya Pimpale in an exclusive chat on Saturday (Oct 7) as she reflected on her astonishing journey. India’s shooting team won seven gold, nine bronze, and six bronze medals with Palak winning two of those in 10 metre pistol’s event in both individual and team events.

How did you cherish the moment when the Indian flag was hoisted in China after winning the gold medal in the 10m pistol?

It was the proudest moment in my life to see the national flag get hoisted up after winning the gold medal. I could not control my emotions in the moment as my dream came true to see myself with a gold medal at the Asian Games.

How inspiring is Neeraj Chopra, someone who you saw closely at the Asian Games?

I have always drawn inspiration from Neeraj Chopra ever since he won the Olympic gold medal. I was really looking forward to meeting him in the Hangzhou Games village, but unfortunately, it did not happen because of a tight travel schedule. But he has always been a big inspiration for me and I am looking forward to meeting him in the future.

What was the role of your parents in your epic journey to glory?

My parents have always supported me in every walk of my sporting career, whether it was migrating from a small town like Jhajjar to Gurgaon or traveling with me during the tournaments. I have always enjoyed their support and without them, this journey wouldn’t have been possible.

What was the role of the backroom team that prepared you for an occasion like this?

I am also thankful to a big team that works behind me as the Reliance Foundation helped me during my rehabilitation from a shoulder injury last year. My nutritionist played a key role in helping me balance my diet during my travels. It is not always possible to get the same diet everywhere I travel, so they play a key role in getting things done for me. My rehabilitation process was carried out smoothly with the support of the Reliance Foundation.

What are your goals for the time to come, knowing you won’t be competing at the Olympics?

The Olympics are always the dream for anyone associated with a sport, although I missed out on the qualification for Paris, my focus is always on giving my best shot. Currently, I am setting a short-term targets and fulfilling those which could see me get better prepared for future events.

How was your chemistry with Esha and Divya especially competing with them and against them in different events?

Me, Divya, and Esha are roommates during the international tour so there is a great chemistry we have developed over the years. Winning gold was always the target but to compete against someone you know closely is a different feeling altogether. I did not start on a high in the final, but then I recovered to see off competition from Esha, whom I know very well. Winning the silver medal in the team’s event came the icing on the cake as I was delighted for another podium finish.

What is your aim for the future, considering you are already shining high at the age of 17?

My aim is always to do my best in the finals rather than the qualification; I somehow try to keep my best for the finals. I love playing in the finals of the big events that have seen me rise in recent years.

