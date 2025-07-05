Exclusive: 'Neeraj is the greatest athlete. He deserve it', says World Athletics vice-president Adille Sumariwalla on NC Classic 2025

As Bengaluru braces itself for the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, one of the most influential voices in Indian and global athletics is quietly confident—and deeply proud. Adille Sumariwalla, the vice-president of World Athletics and former president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), spoke to WION exclusively ahead of the event about what this means for the country, what’s to come, and why India’s athletic revolution is just getting started.

“This is going to be a great event,” Sumariwalla said. “It’s a great start for India and for Indian sport. Neeraj deserves an event in his name—he’s not just one of the greatest, he is the greatest athlete India has ever produced, both pre and post-Independence.”

For Sumariwalla, the Neeraj Chopra Classic is more than just a landmark meet—it’s a symbol of the long game India has been playing in athletics. “What you see today is not by chance,” he said. “Wherever Indian athletics has reached today is because of our vision, our strategic planning. We’ve only just begun. In five years, you’ll really see the results," he added.

He points to a carefully structured two-pronged approach—targeting both grassroots and elite levels—as the key driver behind India’s recent sporting rise. “We run one of the largest grassroots program in the world. That’s where Neeraj, Dutee, and 90% of our top talent have come from. It’s all part of the plan.”

According to him, the AFI has already built a domestic calendar featuring over 30 national-level events and has started to seed future stars through a robust talent identification pipeline. “We’ve laid the foundation. The real outcome—the medals, the domination—will come in the next three to five years.”

India to bid for World Championships in 2029 and 2031

So what’s next? Hosting the World Championships. “Yes, we are going to bid,” Sumariwalla confirmed. “We’ll bid for the World Athletics Championships in 2029 and 2031. We’ve already expressed our interest in the World Relays, the World Juniors, and the World Indoors. There’s a lot on the plate.”

He also offered a grounded take on rising Indian javelin thrower Sachin Yadav, who many have tipped as the next big thing. “We put so much pressure on young athletes, and that kills them,” he said. “Let’s not do that. Sachin is a promising talent, and we’re working with him step by step. We’ve brought in a foreign coach who’s a former world champion himself. Let’s focus on the journey, not just the result. If the journey is good, the results will follow.”

As for the elite line-up at the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, Sumariwalla couldn’t hide his excitement. “It’s an excellent event. I’m dying to go to the ground, sit there, and just enjoy myself for two hours.”