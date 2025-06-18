/Exclusive: Meet Divyanshi Bhowmick who once idolised Manika Batra, now following in her footsteps

India has made rapid growth in table tennis as young names are rising through the ranks in several states of the nation. Just 14 at the time of writing, Divyanshi Bhowmick is the latest star rising in the ranks as she looks to make the nation proud in table tennis. Currently ranked 24 in the world youth rankings, Divyanshi spoke exclusively to WION as she opened up on her journey and rose in junior table tennis.

Divyanshi speaks to WION

The youngster who began her journey in table tennis in 2020 as part of a school activity is now thriving in the youth ranks. Training rigorously at home in Kandivali, Mumbai, with her father and sister, Divyanshi quickly honed her skills. Since then, she has amassed 10 WTT Youth Contender titles across the U-13, U-15, and U-17 categories, establishing herself as one of India’s most promising young talents and representing Chennai Lions in the recently held Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT).

Where did your journey with table tennis begin?

I started my journey in the lockdown days of COVID-19 back in 2020 as part of the school activity. I started enjoying the game and started playing it professionally COVID-19. I went into the state team, represented my state in the nationals and then in 2021 I won my first nationals gold. Then after that, yes, national champion, then last year I won five zonals in the under 13 girls category and since then I haven’t looked back.

You made the nation proud in the world youth championship, so how was the experience and the moment you won the silver medal?

Yes, it was really unexpected, we had never paired up before, me and my partner we hadn't practiced before, we went directly and we had a first match with the Chinese, we were trailing 2-0 and then after that, it was like, we won and then we got so much confidence and after winning the silver medal, it was like something really special. I can’t define the moment because it came completely unexpected for me and making the nation proud was the best feeling I had.

Can you reflect on your journey with Chennai Lions in the UTT?

It was a really nice moment that I got picked up as the first athlete in the juniors and till now it's been really good to interact with such top coaches and top players in our team.

Tell us about Manika Batra, whom you look forward to as an inspiration.

Yeah, she is my idol, we share the same rubber and I really love her game, her attitude, everything about her. I have idolised her for a long time and spend time analysing her whenever I get time. She is a perfect example of perfection and there are loads of things you can learn from her.