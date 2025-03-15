As the final day of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 in New Delhi drew to a close, the sense of accomplishment was undeniable. The competition had come together in record time, and despite the challenges, the event had set a promising precedent. “It’s fantastic what the local organising committee (LOC) have achieved in such a short space of time," Martin Chorley, senior manager, World Para Athletics, opined.

“The contracts for this Grand Prix were only awarded in December 2024, and they started developing it in January. To deliver to our level in just two months—considering the technical requirements we set—is truly impressive. It gives me confidence moving forward for the World Championships in September that the LOC is competent and capable of delivering a great event.”

India, over the last half-decade, has been emerging as a strong sporting nation, not just in Asia but globally. Yet, this was the first time the country hosted a Grand Prix event. The official acknowledged this, noting that while there had always been an interest in developing events, there hadn’t been a lasting impact from past major tournaments like the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

“There was not that generational legacy developed from that event,” he pointed out. “But now, they see the potential in growing their sport and their athletes. With every Paralympic Games, India’s medal tally has improved. The LOC now understands that investing in the sport brings results. They are aiming for something bigger—perhaps even a bid for the 2036 Paralympic Games.”

He emphasised how hosting such events serves as a stepping stone. “Starting with smaller events like the Grand Prix and building up to the World Championships—it’s the pathway forward. Not only for bigger events but also for the athletes themselves to achieve higher and better results.”

One of the noticeable aspects of the competition was the presence of neutral Paralympic athletes, primarily from Russia and Belarus. When asked about their participation, the official explained that they were following the neutral para-athletics regulations. “We comply with the direction given by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and as long as it's within regulations, we continue as instructed. It encourages better performance among all nations and expands the athlete pool at our competitions.”

For India’s para-athletes, hosting a Grand Prix at home provided an invaluable opportunity, especially for the younger athletes. Many established names were missing from the action, but that was part of the process. “It helps in two ways,” Martin explained.

“Athletes who are already classified get to experience an international event, moving from a national level to the lowest tier of world para-athletics. They learn about call rooms, field play procedures, and international rules—things that prepare them for higher-level events. Secondly, our Grand Prix guarantees classification opportunities. Up-and-coming athletes from all nations get a chance to be internationally classified, which is a crucial step in competing at the highest levels.”

Classification is one of the most vital aspects of para-athletics, and having an event in India made it easier for local athletes. “It allows them to be classified locally instead of traveling far. But the process remains the same for all nations—slots are equally distributed based on the number of athletes requiring classification.”

'Multi-year agreement with India'

The Grand Prix also served as a test run for the upcoming World Championships in September. “It engages the LOC with our procedures and regulations, but it also makes them aware of what they need to upscale. We are also conducting training for national technical officials because we need a strong pool of NTOs to support our international officials for the World Championships.” Hosting such events was not just about competition but also about education and long-term development. “The Grand Prix helps in classification training and officiating. It’s a smaller event, where we learn, make mistakes, and improve.”

The partnership between World Para Athletics and India is not a short-term one. “They have signed a multi-year agreement with us,” Martin confirmed. “The New Delhi Grand Prix will continue for four years. They didn’t just want to host the World Championships and be done with it. They want to build a legacy.”

India was awarded the 2025 World Championships on short notice, which raised questions about how that process unfolded. “We went through a difficult period. Our previous hosts backed out, and we had to restart the process,” Martin revealed.

“Normally, a country has two years to prepare. But because of COVID-19 disruptions, our calendar was off-cycle, and we had to adjust. This led to three consecutive World Championships—Paris 2023, Kobe 2024, and now New Delhi 2025. India stepped in with a short timeline but a strong commitment, and seeing what they have done with the Grand Prix, I have full confidence they'll deliver for the World Championships.”

Attendance at the Grand Prix was relatively modest, but there are hopes for growth. “Hosting both the Grand Prix and the World Championships in the same year gives countries a preview of what to expect. Some nations may have waited for the World Championships before committing. But with the track and stadium undergoing refurbishments, we expect more participation in 2026 and beyond.”