/Exclusive: Horse racing needs security. We can’t dream if we’re unsure about tomorrow', says Indian jockey Suraj Narredu

When one talks about Indian sports, few stories are as quietly remarkable as that of Suraj Narredu, the man who turned a childhood hobby into a 2,400-win career in horse racing — a sport that is often overlooked in mainstream conversations, yet rich in legacy and grit. "I started riding when I was in Class 7," he said with a chuckle in an exclusive conversation with WION. "At first, it was just a hobby. I did show jumping, amateur gymkhana races… but then I watched Frankie Dettori win seven races in a single day. That video changed everything. I knew this was what I wanted to do."

Coming from a family steeped in horse racing — his father and uncle were top jockeys with over 1,000 wins each and later turned trainers — the saddle was both inheritance and expectation. But that didn’t make the journey easy. “For the first three and a half months as a jockey, I couldn’t even finish in the top three. My best was a fourth place in Mysore,” he recalled. “I thought maybe this isn’t for me. I was 17, unsure, and carrying the weight of a legacy.”

But destiny shifted in a matter of weeks. Suraj rode his first two winners soon after. The dam broke. There was no looking back.

From self-doubt to stardom

Suraj went on to become the youngest Indian jockey to ride 1,000 winners, a feat most only dream of. He’s now crossed 2,400 wins. “I never thought I’d get here,” he said. “But this sport teaches you resilience.” What’s changed with success? “Earlier I chased every single race. Now I pick and choose. I want to ride abroad more, learn from global competition. This sport is ever-evolving — you can never master it completely. That’s what keeps me hooked.”

A dying sport, but not a dead one

Suraj doesn’t shy away from hard truths. “Horse racing is a dwindling, dying sport in India,” he admitted. “The GST jump from 7% to 28% and the COVID-19 impact hit us hard.” He points towards the lack of government support and awareness. “We’re talking with the government. This sport isn’t just tradition — it supports over a lakh jobs, from breeders and grooms to track officials and vets. It’s an ecosystem.” What’s needed? “Better promotion. More visibility. Even make the racecourses tourist attractions. Imagine if people knew the kind of history these places hold.”

The bond beyond the finish line

It’s easy to forget that horse racing is a partnership — between man and animal. Suraj hasn’t. He speaks emotionally about two horses in particular: Be Safe and Star Superior. “Be Safe is special. But Star Superior… I rode every race of his career. Win or lose, we were a team. I don’t think anyone else could’ve gotten that edge from him like I did. That’s the bond.” Despite riding over 10,000 races, only these two horses make his “favourites” list. “That says something,” he smiles.

The glitz of derby day hides a demanding lifestyle. “You have to be in peak shape every day,” Suraj said. His routine includes strength training, pilates, cardio, and daily horse riding. “Plus a strict diet — we have to meet racing weight but also be fit to compete.” But it’s not just physical. “Mental strength is everything. You’re under pressure in every race. You need calmness, clarity, focus — especially when representing India abroad.”

‘We just need a platform, like IPL did for cricket’