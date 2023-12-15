Ex-Ferrari chief gives RARE update on Michael Schumacher's health, says 'he is different now'

Jean Todt, who is the former Ferrari chief, gave a rare health update on legendary Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since the tragic skiing accident in 2013.

Schumacher made his F1 debut at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1991. He had entered the racing when the tracks were ruled by legends like Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Just after the first race, Schumacher left an everlasting impact. But the accident changed everything.

In an article published on December 14, Todt told L'Equipe: "Michael is here, so I don't miss him. [But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him."

"His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That's all there is to say. Unfortunately, fate struck him 10 years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1," Todt said.

Schumacher sustained life-changing injuries and was left in critical condition after the accident in the French ski resort of Meribel on December 29, 2013. Reports claimed that he hit his head after falling against a rock.

Then-published reports claimed that the F1 legend underwent immediate surgery before a second operation during the night. He was reportedly, placed into a medically induced coma for almost a year, reports said.

He returned home to Switzerland, but his family has kept his condition private, with rare updates coming from close friends every now and then.

2021 'Schumacher' documentary

In a Netflix documentary in 2021, his wife Corinna said "Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael".

"He's simply the most lovable person I have ever met. He was really funny, that's what I saw in him," said Corinna.

"Of course, I miss Michael every day," said Corinna. "But it's not just me who misses him. The children, the family, his father, everyone around him. I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength," she added.