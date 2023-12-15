Amid LA Chargers' struggles, Brandon Staley feels he deserves to continue as coach

The Los Angeles Chargers' struggles continue in the ongoing NFL 2023-24 season. After losing to the Denver Broncos last Sunday, Chargers coach Brandon Staley remained confident and asked one and all to look at the bright side moving forward. He was backing his troops to get past the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Raiders thrashed the Chargers 63-21.

It was one of the most embarrassing losses in franchise history to a team that had failed to scored a touchdown since Week 12. After another embarrassing defeat, Chargers coach Staley feels confident that his players still believe in him. He further added that he deserved to continue as head coach.

"I know what I've done here for three years, and I know what I've put into this, and I know where we're capable of going," Staley said as quoted by ESPN. "I know the type of coach I am. I believe in myself."

'Games like this happen in the NFL, it's part of sports'

Staley further opined, "Games like this happen in the NFL. To every coach that's ever coached in this league. You can look at any great coach that's ever coached in the league. Sometimes games like this happen, and I don't need to retrace history, but it's just, it's part of sports."

On being told by a reporter that blowouts like Thursday's are not normal in the NFL, Staley backtracked and said, "Tonight was not a normal occurrence, everything that could have gone wrong in all three phases went wrong."