Evolution of esports, gaming sectors with AR/VR trends

Technology has been a boon during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Adapting to the ever-evolving scenario, the world has used the world of technology to optimize the survival instinct while keeping up with the day-to-day demands of lives. Be it entertainment, online shopping or even gaming, Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) has come out as one of the advanced technologies amid the pandemic that has helped not only the gamers but also the daily consumers to make use of the technology.

The world of gaming has witnessed a massive surge in the number of users and the number of hours spends by gamers in front of their console or gaming system. While traditional games have shone in the times of lockdown and unlock, XR (AR and VR) games are breaking into the scene much rapidly than ever before.

“A major challenge for XR has been the dependency on devices. The COVID-19 pandemic has been pretty great for the gaming industry due to the huge surge of users, engagement and so much more. In terms of VR, I feel this is the time we will see users adapting to technology. Games like Oculus Quest 2 was preordered five times as much as the original, which has also helped developers. I feel the greatest challenge has definitely been the supply-demand in the case of VR since it was severely impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown. I feel India is a more AR friendly market than a VR. Simple factors such as device dependency and network connectivity contribute to the cause,” Shrey Mishra, Co-Founder at XR Central told WION.

TRENDING | Romain Grosjean's fireball crash: Haas' fiery F1 accident in pictures

The biggest challenge for XR gaming sector would be to keep this anticipation among the gamers high as it was during the lockdown. Introduction of cheaper VR sets and creation of addictive games have made the mark already but the way social media is catering to AR-enabled platforms such as Facebook and Snapchat will only increase the curiosity among the young gaming generation.

"AR/VR in gaming sector bound to grow"

“It is simple to see that the sector is bound to grow. New cheaper headsets will be introduced in the market with a higher level of flexibility. Virtual reality (VR) in the gaming market was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 42.50 billion by 2025. A huge spike will be through AR-enabled messengers like Facebook and Snapchat messenger which are driving a huge wave of users to augmented reality,” Shrey added.

With 2021 set to bring new hopes and trends in the entire world with the gaming sector no exception, AR/VR trend is likely to witness a boost. Not only in the world of gaming but AR is also expected to boost the online shopping zone/

“Device dependency on AR and VR will steadily fall off. Web-based AR and VR solutions are the future. AR and VR will be included in corporate strategies. Digital Marketers will continue to experiment with AR/VR, if not already, will create something called experiential marketing. AR will become mainstream for online shopping.

IN PICS: Battle of GOATS: Legendary bout between Mike Tyson and Jones Jr. ends in draw

“Virtual events will continue to be in bolster the Events and Entertainment industry. Even after the travel resumes, companies will look at hybrid event execution models (the combination of online and offline activations). Educational institutes will shift to AR and VR for experiential and immersive training and will no longer be restricted to PPTs and Excels,” Shrey concluded.

XRC are one of the market innovators with specialization in: Virtual spaces, 3D web and VR content, Web AR and Web VR, and AI-powered voice, among others.