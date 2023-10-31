Everyone wants India to win the World Cup: Neeraj Chopra on Indian cricket team

Ahead of India's seventh match of the ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra hailed 'Men in Blue' and said people in the country want Rohit Sharma's side to win the prestigious tournament.

"Everyone wants India to win the World Cup. All the players are playing well and I don't want to put pressure on them. This World Cup is happening at home so we should win the World Cup," Chopra told reporters.

Neeraj was speaking to the press at an event in New Delhi while addressing the Indian cricket team. He opened up on his diet plans in the event with Optimum Nutrition helping him in his aid. Optimum Nutrition will now be working with Neeraj as they open their hands for the new partnership. At the event, the CEO of Optimum Nutrition Satyavrat Pendharkar also spoke on how it will help the athletes stay fit for future events.

“We have different kinds of products available for different athletes, depending upon the type of sport they are in. Our goal is to help the athletes with the perfect nutrition that helps them to get ready for the competition. We have products for different mandates like pre-workout, post-workout, and products during the tournament,” added Satyavrat Pendharkar at the event.

India have won all their six ODI matches in the World Cup. The last match against England saw the Indian bowlers rip through their top order to register a memorable win.

India defended 229 runs put on board and bowled out England on 129 in the match played in Lucknow.

The race for a semi-final spot is narrowing down with India on the top of the points table.

England, the defending champions, are at the bottom with one win and five losses in six matches.

